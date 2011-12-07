Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:21 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Los Padres National Forest to Conduct Controlled Burns

Crews will work during the next several months to eliminate piled brush and treated vegetation

By Andrew Madsen for the Los Padres National Forest | December 7, 2011 | 1:59 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials on Wednesday announced plans to launch a series of prescribed burn projects over the next several months to eliminate piled brush and mechanically treated vegetation on the Santa Lucia Ranger District.

The brush was masticated or cut and piled during vegetation thinning projects around administrative sites throughout the district and on the Figueroa Mountain area. The prescribed treatments will involve crews burning the treated vegetation in order to reduce hazardous fuel build-up and to improve the health of the forest.

The project will commence when weather conditions and air quality are suitable for safely burning these fuels.

The project locations are at various administrative sites throughout the Santa Lucia District, with the bulk of the work to be done on the Figueroa Mountain Recreational Area. Figueroa Mountain is located a few miles northwest of the community of Los Olivos.

Burning may begin as early as mid-December. Individual prescribed burn projects will be announced via Twitter by @LosPadresNF a day or two before the event.

For more information about the projects, call Santa Lucia Ranger District fire management officer Jim Smith at 805.925.9538.

— Andrew Madsen represents the Los Padres National Forest.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 