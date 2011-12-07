Los Padres National Forest to Conduct Controlled Burns

Crews will work during the next several months to eliminate piled brush and treated vegetation

Los Padres National Forest officials on Wednesday announced plans to launch a series of prescribed burn projects over the next several months to eliminate piled brush and mechanically treated vegetation on the Santa Lucia Ranger District.

The brush was masticated or cut and piled during vegetation thinning projects around administrative sites throughout the district and on the Figueroa Mountain area. The prescribed treatments will involve crews burning the treated vegetation in order to reduce hazardous fuel build-up and to improve the health of the forest.

The project will commence when weather conditions and air quality are suitable for safely burning these fuels.

The project locations are at various administrative sites throughout the Santa Lucia District, with the bulk of the work to be done on the Figueroa Mountain Recreational Area. Figueroa Mountain is located a few miles northwest of the community of Los Olivos.

Burning may begin as early as mid-December. Individual prescribed burn projects will be announced via Twitter by @LosPadresNF a day or two before the event.

For more information about the projects, call Santa Lucia Ranger District fire management officer Jim Smith at 805.925.9538.

— Andrew Madsen represents the Los Padres National Forest.