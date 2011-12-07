Parade of Lights to Set Sail Sunday at Santa Barbara Harbor

Fun starts early with Santa’s Village, complete with 10 tons of snow in which children can play

The 26th Annual Parade of Lights will begin at 5:30 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 11.

The parade will conclude with fireworks produced by Bay Fireworks and launched from West Beach, followed by an awards ceremony at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Packed with bright lights and good cheer, 25 to 30 boats will decorate to the theme of “Candy Cane Holidays.” Before the parade, beginning at 3 p.m., visit Santa’s Village on the city pier in the Santa Barbara Harbor for a photo with Santa, while children can play in 10 tons of snow as elves distribute goody bags from the Maritime Museum.

So come early, visit Santa’s Village, then cheer on your favorite boats as they light the night with their creations. Best viewing locations for the parade include Stearns Wharf, the breakwater and East Beach.

This year’s event is sponsored by the 2011 Parade of Lights Committee, the City of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, the Stearns Wharf Business Association and the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. Remember to bundle up the family for an afternoon and evening of fun at the 26th Annual Parade of Lights in Santa Barbara on Sunday.

— Brian Slagle is an administrative analyst for the City of Santa Barbara.