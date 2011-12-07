Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:14 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Rona Barrett Foundation Welcomes Board Member Robert Jurgensen

He brings a wealth of experience in business and nonprofit work

By Meggan McCarthy for the Rona Barrett Foundation | December 7, 2011 | 6:39 p.m.

Robert Jurgensen
The Rona Barrett Foundation is pleased to welcome Robert Jurgensen as a new board member.

Jurgensen was with Jurgensen’s Grocery Co. for 20 years, serving as president in the early 1970s and overseeing 26 retail grocery stores. He then served as business manager and director of development at the Dunn School in Los Olivos. While at the Dunn School, Jurgensen coached baseball and tennis and started both the girls’ varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams.

Jurgensen received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University.

He is a former board president of Solvang Theaterfest, and he helped start the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts (PCPA) Foundation, serving as board president for 10 years.

Jurgensen is a member of Rotary International and former board president of the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society.

The Rona Barrett Foundation’s Board of Directors are Bob Jurgensen, treasury director; Tony Morris, marketing director; Steve Reden and Fred Rice, heads of the Finance Committee; Didi Reynoso, secretary; Susan Weber, vice president; and Rona Barrett, CEO and president. Foundation advisers are John Corbett, David Crosby, Jan Crosby, Bo Derek, Daniel Gerber and Mark Supper.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is committed to providing affordable housing and care for the elderly in need, in a community centered model called The Golden Inn and Village, in planning for the Santa Ynez Valley area in partnership with the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara and nonprofit Surf Development Company.

— Meggan McCarthy is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.

