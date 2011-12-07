Suspect Sought in Attempted Robbery of Goleta Pharmacy

Sheriff's Department releases a surveillance image of the man, who officials say demanded a prescription drug from the clerk

Goleta police are looking a suspect in Wednesday’s attempted robbery of the Rite-Aid pharmacy at 199 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has released a surveillance photo of the suspect, described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and acne. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A man reportedly walked into the pharmacy shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and handed an employee a note demanding a prescription drug, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. He said the suspect threatened the clerk by saying he had a gun, though no weapon was seen.

The suspect left the store without any drugs, according to Sugars.

Goleta police, sheriff’s deputies and a sheriff’s helicopter teamed up in a search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the attempted robbery is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

