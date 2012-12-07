Santa Barbara’s Leadbetter Beach Reopens After Sewage Spill

The city closed the area Monday after 6,600 gallons of untreated sewage spill flowed into a nearby storm drain

Santa Barbara’s Leadbetter Beach has been reopened after a 6,600-gallon sewage spill caused a closure for the entire week, according to Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.

Paddleboarders, surfers and beachgoers were enjoying the sunny weather Friday afternoon after the closure was lifted.

Untreated sewage spilled near the 1100 block of Luneta Plaza and flowed into a storm drain that leads to Leadbetter Beach, according to the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.

The “beach closed” notice was issued Monday and remained in effect until Friday, when the water samples were deemed safe for recreational use.

A resident noticed the manhole near her home overflowing on Sunday, and on Monday the city found and fixed a root blockage to remedy the problem.

The city has staff on call at all times, and the public is urged to report any suspected sewage spills as quickly as possible. During regular business hours, people should call 805.564.5413. After hours, at night and on the weekends, calls should be made to 805.963.4286.

Environmental Health Services also reminds people to wait at least 10 days before harvesting shellfish in the affected area, which may carry disease from contaminated waters.

