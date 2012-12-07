Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:49 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara’s Leadbetter Beach Reopens After Sewage Spill

The city closed the area Monday after 6,600 gallons of untreated sewage spill flowed into a nearby storm drain

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 7, 2012 | 9:09 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Leadbetter Beach has been reopened after a 6,600-gallon sewage spill caused a closure for the entire week, according to Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.

Paddleboarders, surfers and beachgoers were enjoying the sunny weather Friday afternoon after the closure was lifted.

Untreated sewage spilled near the 1100 block of Luneta Plaza and flowed into a storm drain that leads to Leadbetter Beach, according to the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.

The “beach closed” notice was issued Monday and remained in effect until Friday, when the water samples were deemed safe for recreational use.

A resident noticed the manhole near her home overflowing on Sunday, and on Monday the city found and fixed a root blockage to remedy the problem.

The city has staff on call at all times, and the public is urged to report any suspected sewage spills as quickly as possible. During regular business hours, people should call 805.564.5413. After hours, at night and on the weekends, calls should be made to 805.963.4286.

Environmental Health Services also reminds people to wait at least 10 days before harvesting shellfish in the affected area, which may carry disease from contaminated waters.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 