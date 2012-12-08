Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:44 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Recover Stolen Property, Make 5 Arrests

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 12:51 p.m. | December 8, 2012 | 1:45 a.m.

Lompoc police made four arrests Thursday — and an additional arrest Friday — in an ongoing investigation into a string of burglaries and thefts and the pawning of large amounts of stolen property.

Detectives and officers served three search warrants Thursday evening — in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, the 1500 block of North H Street and the 300 block of East Locust Avenue, according to Sgt. Nate Flint.

Flint said some stolen property already had been identified and returned to the rightful owners.

Detectives also recovered more than 7 grams of heroin, in addition to a large amount of cash, scales and cell phones, according to Flint.

According to police, those arrested Thursday were 29-year-old Thomas Steinke, 31-year-old Thomas Evans, 46-year-old Kevin Hutton and 37-year-old Joseph Montano, all of Lompoc.

Arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Friday was Luis Lopez Sr., 42, of Lompoc.

Flint said more arrests are expected.

He said Steinke faces charges of possession of heroin for sale, possession of stolen property, being under the influence and possession of paraphernalia. Evans faces charges of possession for sale of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and being under the influence.

Hutton faces charges of possession of heroin, possession of stolen property, obstructing a police officer and flash incarceration. Montano faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, being under the influence and revocation of incarceration terms.

Lopez is facing charges of possession of stolen property, and was being held on a felony no-bail warrant.

Flint said there has been a substantial increase in residential burglaries in the past month, with more than 100 items valued at more than $30,000 recovered.

Those items include electronic equipment, cellular phones, music equipment, jewelry, coins, motorcycles and power tools, along with other miscellaneous property.

Lompoc residents who have been victimized are invited to a public viewing of the stolen merchandise from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 