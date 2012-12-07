Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:48 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

It’s December: Get Ready for a Weekend of Sunshine

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 7, 2012 | 11:37 p.m.

It looks like it’s going to be just another December weekend in paradise weather-wise on the Central Coast.

National Weather Service forecasters were calling for lots of sunshine, with highs in the upper-60s and 70s, and generally light winds.

It’s a change from last weekend, which saw gray skies and showery conditions.

The National Weather Service did issue a “special weather statement” warning of potential santa ana winds Sunday through Monday morning, but the main areas of concern were to the south of Santa Barbara County.

The next chance of rain looks like Wednesday night into Thursday, forecasters said, as a low-pressure system moves through the area.

The recent storms have boosted rainfall totals to near average or above in several areas of the county, according to the county Flood Control District.

Santa Barbara is now at 145 percent of normal for this point in the rain season, which began Sept. 1, while Goleta stands at 135 percent, and Carpinteria is at 98 percent.

North County communities haven’t fared as well. Santa Maria is at 75 percent of normal, Lompoc 74 percent, Buellton 66 percent and Santa Ynez 60 percent.

While the days will be sunny and warm, the nights should be a little cooler, with overnight lows in the upper-40s.

