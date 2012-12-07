Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:58 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Serve Christmas Feast

By Rebecca Weber for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | December 7, 2012 | 3:31 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Christmas Feast from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 at 535 E. Yanonali St.

The mission’s staff and a team of volunteers will serve meals to men, women and children in need.

Gift bags will be distributed to everyone who comes. Without this event, many would not have any Christmas presents this year.

Tables will be set up in the parking lot with a selection of gift items so guests will be able to take what they need most.

“The holidays can be a joyful time, but a lonely time for those that are struggling with poverty, homelessness and addiction,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “We offer hope and a new beginning, so many of the graduates of our 12-month residential recovery program started here with a simple holiday meal.”

— Rebecca Weber is director of communications and constituent relations for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

