Santa Maria Announces Winners of Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Decor Contest

The 16th Annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights Decoration Contest was a successful holiday event that resulted in a total of 32 nominations, including three local businesses.
This unique leisure program captured the essence of our community’s holiday spirit and encouraged friendly competition to beautify our neighborhoods during this joyful time of year.
Recreation and Parks Commissioners “Bruno” Brunello and Gayle Pratt conducted the official judging of this contest on Wednesday. Award recognition will be provided for the following category award winners (scroll down for other honorees and a map):
» Best Decorated Residence Southeast — Murillo family, 639 Forbes Place
» Best Decorated Residence Southwest — Romeo and Minda Aguinaldo, 2436 Rolling Green Drive
» Best Decorated Residence Northeast — Enriquez family, 519 N. Brian St.
» Best Decorated Residence Northwest — Diane Alexander, 1027 W. El Camino St.
» Best of Show — Robert and Sandra Dickerson, 104 Palm Court
» The Spirit of Santa Maria — Marian Medical Center, 1400 E. Church St.
» Best Animation — John Hindle, 1030 Cortez Drive
» Best Craftsmanship — Bob and Stephanie Melena, 1324 E. Valley Oaks Place
This annual contest is presented by the City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department and the Recreation and Parks Commission.
— Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst for the City of Santa Maria.