Basketball: SBCC Falls to Hartnell in Consolation Final

Lane scores a season-high 30 but it isn't enough to overcome the Vaqueros' slow start.

David Lane tossed in a season-high 30 points Saturday but SBCC couldn’t ovecome a 19-point halftime deficit and dropped a 91-77 decision to Hartnell in the consolation final of the Monterey Bay Classic. Lane, a freshman point guard, scored 66 points in three tournament games.

The Vaqueros (4-9) had 15 turnovers and shot just 33 percent (7-21) in the first half, allowing Hartnell to build a 44-25 lead.

SBCC rallied to cut the deficit to 49-48 with 10 minutes to go but never got the lead. Mark Keeten had 17 points and Brandon Greene added eight.

“We dug too big a hole,” coach Morris Hodges said. “We couldn’t shoot and our defense was very poor in the first half.”

The Vaqueros will take on Cañada at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 36th annual SBCC Classic. There will be four first-round games Thursday, starting with Cypress and Grossmont at 3 p.m.

Dave Loveton is SBCC’s sports information specialist.