Basketball: Vaqueros Rally to Edge Moorpark, 60-58

Randall's offense and defense carry SBCC into 5th-place final of Sequoias Tournament.

By Dave Loveton | December 6, 2008 | 10:34 p.m.

Sophomore forward Katie Randall scored 18 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers that put SBCC ahead to stay Saturday in a 60-58 women’s basketball win over WSC rival Moorpark. The Vaqueros (8-4) advanced to the fifth-place final against Cerritos on Sunday in the 16-team Sequoias Tournament in Visalia.

“It was a great game,” coach Sandrine Krul said. “Katie did a great job on Tiffany Hurd (who was averaging 27 ppg), holding her to three first-half points.”

Hurd finished with 18 points and her last-second shot bounced off the back of the rim and out.

With her team trailing 50-49, Randall hit two straight 3-pointers to put the Vaqueros ahead to stay at 55-50. Randall also had 10 rebounds.

Nikki Graham scored 14 for SBCC. Imelda Bealer made five steals and played stellar defense on the Raiders’ point guard in the second half.

A key turning point came with 11:10 remaining when the Vaqueros bench was whistled for a technical foul and then Krul got another one.

“That turned the game around,” Krul noted. “It fired up our team.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.

