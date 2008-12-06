Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 7:40 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Thank You from SBCAG for Measure A Vote

By Brooks Firestone | December 6, 2008 | 9:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board of directors would like to express its deep gratitude to county voters for their strong support of Measure A at the polls on Nov. 4. Nearly 80 percent of local voters supported Measure A. Every community in Santa Barbara County supported Measure A by more than the two-thirds margin necessary for approval. Voters clearly understand the need for local funding to improve transportation.

Measure A will generate more than $1 billion for important transportation improvements in all parts of Santa Barbara County. This revenue will provide $140 million to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety by widening Highway 101 on the South Coast. Measure A funds will help local governments maintain the more than 2,000 miles of local streets and roads in the county, provide new highway improvements in the North County, fund safe routes to school and bicycle and pedestrian improvements, expand local and regional bus service, and support specialized paratransit services for seniors and people with disabilities.

Measure A will help our county secure more than $500 million in matching state and federal transportation funds. Our local Measure A funds are secure and can only be used to improve transportation in our county. They cannot be diverted to balance budgets in Sacramento or Washington. The interests of local taxpayers will be protected by a citizens oversight committee and annual fiscal audits.

SBCAG and the transportation providers in Santa Barbara County appreciate the trust that voters have placed in us to use tax dollars to maintain, repair and improve our transportation infrastructure.

Measure A was successful because the plan that was crafted over the past two years was the product of cooperation and compromise among all the regions of the county and a wide range of community, business, environmental, taxpayer and labor organizations. The respect for different points of view and the willingness to find solutions that work for everyone is a great model that can be used to help local governments and our citizens resolve other current and future challenges.

3rd District Supervisor Brooks Firestone
Chairman, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 