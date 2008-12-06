Santa Barbara Music Club Plans Full December

The Santa Barbara Music Club is not an organization to shirk the needs of December music lovers. To begin with, its Sixth Annual “Beethovenfest” comes to charming Lehmann Hall at the Music Academy of the West this weekend: 2 p.m. Sunday after a Saturday night performance.

Violinist Claude Lise-LaFranque, cellist Ervin Klinkon and pianist Allen Bishop will play Beethoven’son Sunday. There will also be a special Young Artist performance.

The concert is free and open to the public.

There will be a rather special “Morning Concert” at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St. The specialness is in both the players and the played. There will be two world premieres: Variations on Old One Hundredth (2008) by the incomparable Emma Lou Diemer, performed by Diemer on the organ and the dazzling Betty Oberacker on piano; and Golden Fortresses (2008) by William Ramsay, performed by violist Michael Lieberman and the breath-taking pianist Egle Januleviciute. (Really, it is a bit much, putting two of my favorite pianists — two of the greatest pianists I have heard perform — on the same program! What if one were to get more applause than the other?)

The rest of the concert is worthy of these two premieres: theof Albert Franz Doppler (1821-1883) andby Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947) played by flautist Andrea Di Maggio and pianist Neil Di Maggio; and the Violin-Piano Sonata in D Major, Opus 12, No. 1 of Ludwig van Beethoven performed by Nicole McKenzie, violin, and Betty Oberacker, piano. Admission, as for most Music Club Concerts, is free.

Finally, for 2008, there will be a “Matinee Concert” at 3 p.m. Dec. 20, in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Pianist Ellen Feldman will play Edvard Grieg’s Sonata in E minor, Opus 7; the Sonate in g minor of Claude Debussy will be performed by Philip Ficsor, violin, and Betty Oberacker, piano; and as a concession to the time of year, the Manzi-Heck Duo (Carol Ann Manzi, soprano, Thomas Heck, guitar) will sing and play a program of Holiday Vocal Music (Traditional–Gospel–Modern). Again, admission is free and the public is invited — nay, urged — to attend.

