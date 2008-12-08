Local TV Forum on Prop 8 Wants Viewer Questions, Comments

The Santa Barbara Channels’ new community issues program, “Real Talk,” will address the controversy over same-sex marriage after passage of Proposition 8.

The California Supreme Court approved same-sex marriage, but California voters passed Proposition 8, 52 percent to 48 percent, essentially overruling the state Supreme Court and banning gay marriages.

Now, there are demonstrations, a new court case heading back to the Supreme Court, boycotts of businesses that supported the proposition, as well as threats of recall of state Supreme Court justices if they override the popular vote. There also are issues about retaliation against those who contributed to the campaign against Proposition 8.

What are your opinions and questions about the rights of gay people to marry? What should happen now that Proposition 8 has passed?

“Real Talk: Prop 8/Gay Marriage, A Santa Barbara Forum” will be recorded this week and will air later in the month.

The Santa Barbara Channels will incorporate viewer questions into the program. Local residents are encouraged to e-mail questions and comments in advance to [email protected]

Hap Freund is executive director of the Santa Barbara Channels.