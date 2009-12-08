Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:50 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 

Assembly Candidate Das Williams Picks Up Labor Endorsements

He gets the support of Locals 220 and 585 and the State Council of the Laborers International Union of North America

By Christopher Patterson | December 8, 2009 | 11:27 p.m.

Assembly candidate Das Williams announced Tuesday that his campaign for the 35th District has picked up endorsements from Laborers International Union of North America, California State Council; Laborers International Union of North America, Local 220; and Laborers International Union of North America, Local 585.

Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 220 and 585 together represent more than 2,200 workers in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. The LIUNA State Council represents more than 60,0000 workers statewide.

In their endorsements, LIUNA leaders pointed to Williams’ long record of creating local jobs, fighting for health care, fair wages and safe working conditions, and success in creating affordable middle-income housing in Santa Barbara. They also highlighted his leadership in creating green jobs through his work funding energy efficiency projects and investing in renewable technologies.

“After taking a close look at the candidates in this race, it was easy to see that Das Williams has the vision and courage to take this district where it needs to go in the years to come,” said David Valenzula, business manager and secretary-treasurer of LIUNA Local 585. “Das brings real experience and a tested record of getting results on issues across the board — from education to health care, from jobs to the environment, from public safety to the economy.”

Manuel Monsibais, secretary-treasurer of LIUNA Local 220, added, “Our members support Das Williams because he is by far the most well rounded and principled candidate in this race. We have seen what he’s done on the Santa Barbara City Council and know he’s got what it takes to help get our state back on track. We are behind Das 100 percent.”

“I have always stood on the side of our working men and woman,” Williams said. “Even before my tenure as a city councilman, I worked as community organizer to enact local living wage laws in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“I am so proud to have earned the laborers’ trust and support. I have spent my entire personal and political life fighting for the policies and principals we both share. I look forward to continuing that fight in Sacramento.”

Williams is running to succeed fellow Democrat and termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.

