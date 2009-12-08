Cate Runners Go the Distance in Marathon

Cate School of Carpinteria had a strong showing in Sunday’s Santa Barbara International Marathon with 25 participants.

For many students, it was their first time participating in a race, let alone a relay marathon.

“While driving to the race, I was filled with anticipation and thought that I would trip at the start with 3,127 people,” Cate relay participant and senior Denali Tietjen said. “My fears quickly dissipated when we arrived and saw everyone smiling and dancing to the music. I had never seen so many happy people in my life.”

The starting gun went off at Elwood Elementary School, releasing a crowd of runners on a grueling 26.2-mile journey that would end at SBCC.

Blue and white Cate Marathon Team T-shirts could be spotted throughout the course (there was an absence of Thacher green and orange, as horses were not allowed).

“The course was challenging with many rolling hills and an intense climb up Cliff Drive between miles 23 and 24,” said Michael Seigle, father of Danny, class of 2005, and David, class of 2008.

Michael Seigle finished with a time of 4:12:48 and enjoyed having Ed Brown — father of Sophia, class of 2005, and Nick, class of 2008 — cheering him on at mile 25 with a sign that read, “Run Dr. Mike!”

Danny Seigle had a personal record and achieved his goal of qualifying for the Boston Marathon with a time of 3:08:46. “I never thought I could run a Boston Marathon-qualifying time, especially on such a hilly course, but when you train with Tim for three months, your expectations are bound to be broken,” he said.

At mile 24, runners were treated to a breathtaking view of the Santa Barbara coastline and a gradual two-mile decline where many fans cheered them on to the finish line.

Cate School mathematics teacher Tim Smith ran the full marathon, winning his age group and placing fifth overall with an impressive time of 2:49:03. He was joined by his son Dean for the last two miles.

“It was truly remarkable to watch Dean sprint alongside his dad, and witness how much Dean looks up to his father,” relay member Margot Dorion said.

Not only did Celine Cutter, class of 2006, finish her first marathon, but she also qualified for Boston with a time of 3:32:19. Celine’s mom, Ione Cutter, had a personal record with a time of 4:03:45. The mother-daughter combo sported matching running outfits complete with pastel green tops and compression pants.

The Cate relay teams had a strong showing overall and won the open male division.

“It was a great experience,” relay team member Nathan Killea said. “I can’t think of a more fun way to run. I have always wanted to get into running marathons, and the SB Marathon only strengthened my desire.”

Ahmed Bou-Rabee, who ran the last leg of the relay, said, “My favorite part was the last 100 meters, where I sprinted as hard as I could to the finish and the announcer called out Johnny Woolf’s name instead of mine.”

Cate Runners — 1st place in the Open Male Division 3:06:50

Michael Hassman

Bill Pomerans

Austin Lokre

Jason Park

Cate J.A.N.K — 4th place in the Open Male Division 3:14:05

Nathan Killea

Kofi Washington

Johnny Woolf

Ahmed Bou-Rabee

Cate Kestrels — 5th in the Open Co-ed Division 3:31:06

Marnie Woehr

Dave Mochel

Randy Person

Mackenzie Walsh

Rams For Obama — 7th in the Open Co-ed Division 3:32:41

Lisa Holmes

Will Holmes

Jay Dorion

Margot Dorion

Mesa Marathoners — 7th in the Open Female Division 3:37:10

Denali Tietjen

Lexi Greenwald

Brennan Cusack

Abbby Killea

Expect to see even more Cate students in the Santa Barbara International Marathon next year.

— Don Orth is the director of communications for Cate School.