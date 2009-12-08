Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:49 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Cesar Chavez School Takes Top Honors Among Parade Winners

More than 70 entries strolled State Street for the Downtown Holiday Parade

By Mary Lynn Harms | December 8, 2009 | 11:35 p.m.

On Friday, the 57th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade unwrapped the magic of the holidays on State Street.

The parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, featured more than 50,000 spectators, more than 70 entries and more than 2,600 participants including marching bands, floats, performance groups, Smokey Bear as the grand marshal, the Holiday Prince and Fairy and, of course, Santa.

The 2009 parade winners are:

» Most Theme Oriented, Grand Prize: Caesar Chavez Charter School

» Most Creative: Santa Barbara Fighting Back Teen Court

» Most Spirited: Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association

» Best Performance Group: Fuego Gitano Dance Studio

» Best Senior High School Band: Santa Barbara High School Marching Dons

» Best Junior High School Band: Goleta Valley Junior High School

» Best Elementary School Band: Santa Barbara Elementary All District Marching Band

» Best Drill Team: Dos Pueblos High School Cheer & Song

The next parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2010. For more information, call the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x24.

— Mary Lynn Harms is the marketing director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 
