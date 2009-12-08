County Probation Appoints New Deputy Chief

Steven DeLira is promoted to oversee the department's Institutions Division

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department announced Tuesday the promotion of Steven DeLira to deputy chief probation officer of the Institutions Division, effective Nov. 16.

DeLira has served the department since 1987 and was promoted in 2005 to manage the implementation of the department’s electronic case management system.

When that project was completed, DeLira assumed the duties as the probation manager at the Los Prietos Boys Camp.

DeLira also serves as the department’s HIPAA compliance officer and the agency coordinator for the use of CLETS terminals, and represents the department at the Chief Probation Officers of California Southern Region Probation Performance Measure Committee.

DeLira’s formal swearing-in ceremony will be Dec. 11 in Lompoc.

— Ron Alonzo is a supervising probation officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.