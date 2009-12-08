Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:48 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Four Seasons Biltmore Welcomes New Chef Joel Huff

The Ventura native will oversee Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club restaurants

By Gena Downey | December 8, 2009 | 11:46 p.m.

Acclaimed chef Joel Huff has joined Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara as head chef overseeing the two dining outlets at its Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club, including Tydes restaurant and bar.

Joel Huff
Joel Huff

Tydes, which opened in November 2008 and boasts serene 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Barbara coastline, is open to resort guests and club members only.

At 36, Huff is a seasoned veteran of the culinary industry, having gained invaluable knowledge in both classical and modern techniques through cooking and studying cuisines all over the world. His own style of cooking draws heavily on his experiences in Southeast Asia, Europe and particularly Australia, where he met and worked with renowned chef Nori Sugie.

Huff later followed Sugie to Asiate at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York City before moving to Silks at the company’s San Francisco property. Most recently, he comes to Four Seasons from The Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, where he was chef de cuisine.

A native of nearby Ventura, his decision to move back to the small town to oversee a world-class restaurant was an easy one for Huff.

“Tydes has that feeling of home to me, and that makes me feel comfortable,” he said. “It’s exciting to be able to express my craft right here in my own backyard, and share my food with my local region. It’s something we as chefs dream about, since most of us never see our own towns.”

While guests will continue to enjoy Mediterranean cuisine at Tydes, Huff has introduced a new menu, one that revolves around Old World ingredients but uses the modern European cooking styles and techniques that he has so masterfully perfected. Moreover, the seasonal menu is heavily influenced by the California terroir and Santa Barbara’s bounty of local, sustainable ingredients — including fresh seafood from the Channel Islands, such as Santa Barbara spot prawns and lobster.

Highlights include a 12-hour Spanish-style suckling pig cooked sous vide over a longer period at lower heat to maintain flavour and served with a battered and fried duck egg, white truffle mashed potatoes, migas (based on the Spanish dish featuring seasoned bread or tortilla) and a red wine reduction.

Guests are already talking about Huff’s nontraditional bouillabaisse, served deconstructed, papillote-style, baked in a parchment-like paper. From the garden, the Tydes salad incorporates seasonal pear, fennel, pomegranate and winter greens with blue cheese and a Spanish sherry walnut vinaigrette.

“The flavour profiles are distinctly Mediterranean, but the selection of fresh ingredients surrounding us in this area is what really drove me in the process of creating this menu,” said Huff, who believes that every part of every dish must be harmonious and conducive to the whole. “Once I figure out what direction the key ingredients are taking, for me it’s really about just letting them speak for themselves.”

— Gena Downey is the director of public relations for the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 