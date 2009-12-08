Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:55 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Peter Frisch to Step Down as Granada Executive Director

He plans to stay on through June 2010, or until a replacement is found

By Vincent Coronado | December 8, 2009 | 5:54 p.m.

Executive Director Peter Frisch has announced that he will be leaving The Granada and the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts on June 30, 2010, or whenever a replacement is found.

Frisch began as a full-time consultant in 2002 and became the organization’s executive director in 2004.

“I’m very proud of all that has been accomplished since the beginning of my work here over seven years ago. During that time, we successfully completed a $60 million fundraising campaign, rebuilt a 1924 historic theater featuring state-of-the-art equipment and stylish spaces, and began a busy calendar of world-class events and a wonderful arts education component.”

A career stage director, television producer and teacher of actors and directors in New York and Los Angeles, Frisch will leave to pursue new creative challenges.

“Now that The Granada is designed, built and full of activity, I am excited to discover what the future holds,” he said.

“Peter’s vision and leadership have been central to the success of The Granada,” board president Sarah Chrisman said. “His service and dedication to the performing arts and Santa Barbara are exemplary.”

As to his replacement, Frisch said, “I look forward to a solid transition to the new executive director, who will need to bring strong theatrer management credentials to the table along with a community-oriented vision.”

Before coming to Santa Barbara, Frisch served as producer of the TV soap opera “The Young and the Restless.” He came to the show directly from Pittsburgh and a six-year stint as head of drama at Carnegie Mellon University’s prestigious School of Drama. While at CMU, he played a leading role in the design, fundraising and opening of the $43 million Purnell Center for the Arts.

He has directed more than 150 productions in New York and regional theaters.

— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.

