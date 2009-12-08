Santa Barbara High to Host Battle of the Bands

The Santa Barbara High School Marching Dons and Band Boosters will host their 26th annual Battle of the Bands from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the school, 700 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The tournament will feature 17 marching bands from the Central Coast and Southern California, including the Dos Pueblos Chargers Marching Band and, of course, the Marching Dons.

Admission is $8.

“The Marching Dons will dazzle you with their field shows ‘Synergy’ and ‘Our Broadway,’” Dons band director Charles Ortega said. “This is everyone’s final performance. The groups are well rehearsed and in top form. Help us kick off the next 25 years.”

For more information, call Santa Barbara High School at 805.966.9101 x252.

— Charles Ortega is band director for the Santa Barbara High School Marching Dons.