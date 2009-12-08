Santa Maria Man Dies of Injuries Sustained in Car Crash

Police say the driver was intoxicated when his vehicle collided with a light pole

A Santa Maria man died Tuesday from injuries sustained a car crash Saturday in which he was ejected from his vehicle after colliding with a light pole.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Depot Street and Battles Road about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver, Salomon Sandoval Esparza, 29, was under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of his vehicle.

He was transported to Marian Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery. He was then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died Tuesday.

