Santa Maria Store Robbed at Knifepoint

Santa Maria police were looking for a suspect Tuesday in a morning robbery at the Hearts Desire retail store in Town Center.

At 11:18 a.m., a lone male entered the store and confronted the clerk with a knife, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount.

The clerk was not injured, and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was described as an Hispanic male, in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build, very short black hair and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark jeans and black headphones around his neck.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .