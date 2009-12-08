Travel to Chile, Argentina with Santa Barbara Chamber

Learn more about the April 2010 trip at an informational meeting on Thursday

The Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau and Collette Vacations to bring “Wines & Wonders of South America: A Journey through Chile and Argentina.”

Departing on April 14, 2010, the trip will highlight Santiago, Mendoza, Buenos Aires, the Colchagua Valley and Los Caminos del Vino.

From the land of sol y vino, “sun and wine” — Mendoza — to vibrant cities such as Buenos Aires and Santiago, this is the South America of your dreams! Discover Andean landscapes and South American culture when you visit vineyards in Colchagua Valley and Mendoza, and learn about the daily life and culture of locals as a guest at an Argentine home-hosted dinner.

With visits to bodegas and strolls through the local markets, dive into a purely cultural travel experience and taste the best of Chile and Argentina.

An informational meeting about the trip will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters, 924 Anacapa St. Wine and cheese will be served.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Jessica Vennum at the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau at 805.869.1100 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jennifer Coltrin is the manager of leisure business development for the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.