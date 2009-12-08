Wedbush Leases Office Space in Santa Barbara
The national financial services and investment firm opens a State Street location
By Ted Hoagland | December 8, 2009 | 12:11 p.m.
Wedbush, a national financial services and investment firm with more than 80 locations, has opened a new location in Santa Barbara, leasing 2,608 square feet for a ground-floor suite at 3700 State St.
Francois DeJohn and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessor. Equis and Paul Gamberdella of Radius Group represented the lessee.
Wedbush was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Los Angeles.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
