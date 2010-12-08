Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:31 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Amanda Bastin to Serve as Managing Barista of New Twin Cups

Custom-blended frozen yogurt bar opens on Calle Real in Santa Barbara

By Nathan Carey | December 8, 2010 | 4:55 p.m.

Amanda Bastin has been hired as the managing barista for the new Twin Cups at 5329 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, offering a full coffee and custom-blended frozen yogurt bar with service to your window.

Amanda Bastin
Owner Nathan Carey said Bastin brings the perfect experience to Twin Cups, located off the Patterson off-ramp on the mountain side (on the porch of the red barn at 5329 Calle Real).

She previously managed an outdoor coffee cart in San Diego before moving to Santa Barbara to attend UCSB. A customer can come in the rain to get coffee without getting out of the car, as Bastin is right there handing customers their favorite coffee right through their car windows.

Bastin is a fourth-year history major with an education minor. She is an active member of Kappa Alpha Theta, and has been involved with the sorority for the past three years.

Her goal after graduation is to join the Teach for America program and eventually to teach U.S. history at the high school level.

Bastin’s favorite drink at Twin Cups is the Vanilla Chai Tea Latte with lots of whipped cream. Her favorite live culture frozen yogurt (which tastes like ice cream) is tart mango/strawberry. Each frozen yogurt serving has only 120 calories.

“Being an addict to the custom-blended fruit yogurts is easy, as they are filling, taste great, are healthy and have very little guilt due to the low amount of calories,” Bastin said.

To try for yourself, stop by Twin Cups between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, and more than likely the person serving you will be Bastin.

— Nathan Carey is the owner of Twin Cups.

