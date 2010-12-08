Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Armed Robbery

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have released surveillance photos of an armed robbery in seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The robbery was reported shortly before 5 a.m. last Friday at the 76 gas station on the 600 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said a man walked into the store and pointed what was believed to be a weapon at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash, and he fled on foot.

Detectives have been following up potential leads in their investigation, but they need help identifying the suspect.

The man was described as being 40 to 50 years old with a graying goatee.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.934.6170 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

