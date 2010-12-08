Dos Pueblos High School’s Holiday Home Tour and Boutique Planned for Saturday
The boutique is free, and tickets for the tour are $25 in advance
By Theresa Lueck | December 8, 2010 | 10:10 p.m.
Dos Pueblos High School’s second annual Holiday Home Tour and Boutique will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 11.
The tour and boutique will begin at 1105 More Ranch Road in Santa Barbara, continuing to homes throughout Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch, More Mesa Shores and Goleta — all decorated to usher in the holiday spirit.
The boutique is free. Home tour tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door.
For tickets and information, contact Sheryl Stratman at 805.680.0941 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Theresa Lueck represents Dos Pueblos High School’s second annual Holiday Home Tour and Boutique.
