EvansHardy+Young Collecting Donations for Toys for Tots

Gifts for needy children can be dropped off at the De la Vina Street office through next Wednesday

By Inez Be | December 8, 2010 | 1:41 p.m.

Celebrate the season of giving with EvansHardy+Young Inc. by bringing smiles to the faces of less fortunate youngsters in the community.

The award-winning full-service advertising and public relations agency invites the public to drop off donations for Toys for Tots at its office at 829 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.

Toys must be new, unwrapped and in their original packaging; toy guns and weapons cannot be accepted. Toy donations may be dropped off during office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and items must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation collects toys during the holiday season to distribute as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community while delivering a message of hope to assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.

“The Toys for Tots Foundation is an inspiring organization, and our employees are excited about donating,” said Jim Evans, CEO of EvansHardy+Young. “While we’re giving thanks and celebrating with loved ones this holiday season, it’s important to remember to pay it forward and give back to the community.”

While the agency is involved in a number of philanthropic endeavors throughout the year, this is the first year it is participating in the Toys for Tots program. EH+Y’s participation was encouraged by employee and former U.S. Marine Cesar Elizalde, who has been involved in the program for 10 years.

“There are many people who are not as fortunate as we are, and I know these donations mean so much to the kids,” Elizalde said. “It’s for a good cause, and I hope everyone will join me in participating.”

For more information about EvansHardy+Young, click here or call the office at 805.963.5841. Click here for more information about Toys for Tots.

— Inez Be is a public relations account executive for EvansHardy+Young Inc.

