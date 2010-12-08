Goleta’s Community Tree Lighting Event Set for Friday

Free public gathering at GVCC will include entertainment, refreshments, and crafts for kids

The Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., will host the city’s 21st annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony this Friday, Dec. 10.

The public is invited to the free event. Entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m., closely followed by the tree lighting.

Rob Locke, general manager of the Goleta Valley Community Center, said there will be live entertainment throughout the evening.

“We are excited to have various performers, including the South Coast Karate, Cruz Dance & Entertainment, as well as our own GVCC School of Ballet,” he said. “Each of these groups will bring something festive for the evening’s event.”

This year, the GVCC also will have cookie decorating and refreshments, Christmas crafts for kids, and an opportunity to win a fresh Christmas tree.

Corporate support has been provided by the Fairview McDonald’s and the Goleta Home Depot. For more information, contact Dorothy Turner at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.1237.

— Rob Locke is general manager of the Goleta Valley Community Center.