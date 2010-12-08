Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:30 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Michael O’Shea: Scan This! Realtors Put QR Codes to Good Use

Mother-daughter duo use the marketing tool to allow mobile access to property details

By Michael O’Shea | December 8, 2010 | 6:15 p.m.

Stephanie Young and Marie Sue Parsons
Take any smartphone, such as an iPhone, Android, etc., open its barcode scanner application, scan one of the strange-looking squares that look like a cross between alien hieroglyphics and a specialized eye chart, and your phone will open to a piece of legible information.

That information might be anything from a telephone number to a photograph or a full-page advertisement.

It’s called a “QR (Quick Response) Code” and, although it’s a viable new wave marketing tool for any tech-savvy business, it holds major informational and promotional potential for Realtors.

“So far, we’ve been using them on our property fliers so buyers can come through an open house, pick up a flier and instantly scan the code with their phones,” Santa Barbara Realtor Stephanie Young said. “They don’t even need to take the flier with them. By scanning the code, the prospective buyers will have the property details and photos right there at their fingertips.”

Known for their innovative marketing, Young and her mother and business partner, Realtor Marie Sue Parsons, might be the only Santa Barbara-area real estate agents using the cutting-edge technology — so far.

QR codes are sure to catch on quickly with other agents, however, since they can be used on literally every piece of marketing material.

For example, a code placed on business cards, “For Sale” signs, brochures and in print or Internet ads can be scanned to take the smartphone’s owner directly to the Realtor’s Web site or, as Parsons and Young have shown, to information on a specific featured property.

Try it! Scan this QR code with your smartphone's QR code app
“There’s almost no end to the possibilities,” Young said. “A QR code can even be passed from smartphone to smartphone.

“Consider this: The code for our Web site is right there on our home page. One person can open the site on his or her phone, and an interested friend or business associate can simply scan the code to their own phone. Voilà! Our Web site is now on both phones.”

Clearly Young is having fun with her discovery.

“Just think, one person could snap a picture of our QR code with their phone’s camera, e-mail or text it to all of his or her friends, and so on,” she said. “It could easily go viral and the whole country could have our Web site or featured property in their pocket or purse. Now that’s effective marketing!”

Michael O’Shea is a Santa Barbara-based writer and communications consultant.

