Court Ruling, Permit Hearings Could Render Moot Santa Barbara’s Three-Dispensary Cap

Two marijuana storefronts have sued the city, and applications for two other dispensaries remain on schedule to go before a staff hearing officer

A federal court ruling in favor of a permitted medical marijuana dispensary could make moot the city of Santa Barbara’s three-dispensary cap.

The Green Well, the second medical marijuana collective storefront dispensary to receive a permit in Santa Barbara, has sued the city since the newly revised ordinance invalidates its permit and requires that it close.

Although the lawsuit is ongoing, the November ruling means the city can’t enforce the new ordinance (therefore closure) on The Green Well until it gets due process of law. Whether Green Well will have to close remains unclear, but for now, it can remain open past the original deadline in January.

City Attorney Stephen Wiley wouldn’t comment on the case or the ruling’s implications, as litigation is still active.

The ruling states that “the (dispensary) is faced with either a violation of its constitutional rights or the loss of its business. The Ninth Circuit (Court of Appeals) has held that such stark circumstances constitute irreparable harm.”

The owners, Nat Reinke and James Lee, opened their dispensary Jan. 5. It was the second of three to be permitted under the original ordinance.

In their lawsuit, they claim to have spent $400,000 to plan and build modifications to the layout and to comply with the ordinance’s security requirements and the Americans with Disabilities Act. They argued that their permit gave them vested rights, and forcing them to leave violated those rights. A change under the new ordinance that particularly affects the business is that dispensaries now must be 500 to 600 feet from schools and other youth facilities.

Meanwhile, there could be a similar result from the Green Light dispensary, which also has sued the city. If the dispensaries are allowed to remain open, as is the Pacific Coast Collective on North Milpas Street, it could bump the total number past the new ordinance’s limit of three.

That’s because the Dec. 15 hearings for two new dispensary permits are going ahead as planned — for Heather Poet’s move to 16 S. La Cumbre Road for the Santa Barbara Patients Group, and Patrick Fourmy’s attempt to permit his Compassion Center of Santa Barbara County at 2915 De la Vina St.

Poet’s current location on Upper State Street is invalid since it’s located across the street from a public park.

For the hearings, the city sent notices to property owners within 300 feet of each project, and a staff hearing officer will determine whether the applications are approved. The decisions can be appealed, as many approvals were during the ordinance revision process before a moratorium was adopted.

Santa Barbara voters recently rejected Measure T, a ban on dispensaries within the city limits, and California voters rejected Proposition 19’s attempt to legalize recreation marijuana use, so all permit processing and marijuana-related cases have started up again.

The two permit hearings will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at 630 Garden St. in the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room.

