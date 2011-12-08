Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Allen Adams Joins U.S. Youth Volleyball League

He brings a wealth of experience as a player and coach

By Veronica Sanchez for the U.S. Youth Volleyball League | December 8, 2011 | 3:09 p.m.

Allen Adams has been named to the Board of Directors of the U.S. Youth Volleyball League.

The nonprofit USYVL is the nation’s largest grassroots volleyball league, running 119 programs across the nation, providing boys and girls with the opportunity to learn to play volleyball in a “fun, safe and supervised environment.”

Adams started playing volleyball at only 12 years of age and played through high school and college. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in engineering.

Adams is president/owner of an electronics firm in Los Angeles.

He has coached Pony Baseball, AYSO, USYVL and junior high girls volleyball. He also enjoys playing volleyball and is currently playing in Senior Games. Allen enjoys working and coaching the youth.

Since the league’s inception in 1997, more than 100,000 boys and girls have participated on community-based teams. The USYVL operates eight-week seasons in the fall, spring and summer seasons, and has been successful in developing a standardized teaching method for youth participants that has produced measurable results. The league strives to offer an affordable opportunity for kids to participate, and has adopted a policy of providing financial assistance for participants in need.

The USYVL is recognized by sporting goods manufacturers as the leading volleyball organization for youth development, and has been instrumental in changing the design and production of volleyball products for the youth sports marketplace, including new balls and equipment designed specifically for the USYVL and available in major retail outlets.

For more information, click here or call 888.988.7985.

— Veronica Sanchez represents the U.S. Youth Volleyball League.

