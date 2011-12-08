Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Announces Holiday Office Closures

Many departments are scheduled to close from Dec. 23 until Jan. 3

By Jeri Muth for the Santa Barbara County Human Resources Department | December 8, 2011 | 3:01 p.m.

Wage concession agreements reached with Santa Barbara County’s unions achieved estimated savings of more than $13.4 million in fiscal year 2011-12, with additional savings continuing in subsequent years. Those agreements included furloughs for certain groups of county employees.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved plans to implement full or partial closures of many county departments beginning Dec. 23 and ending when all offices reopen on Jan. 3 after the New Year’s Day holiday.

Public safety, public assistance and public health programs will remain available to the public during this time as the sheriff, fire, public health, social services, mental health, emergency management and public works departments will remain open to provide essential services to county residents.

The Registrar of Voters will be open one day only, Dec. 30, for candidate filing. In addition, limited staffing will be maintained in the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, Clerk of the Board, Clerk-Recorder-Assessor’s Office and many general administrative offices in order to provide essential services.

A comprehensive list of full and partial department closures, as well as of those departments that will remain open, is available on the county’s website, www.CountyofSB.org.

— Jeri Muth is director of the Santa Barbara County Human Resources Department.

 

