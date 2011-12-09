Goleta Water District Keeps Bill Rosen as Board President

The Goleta Water District voted at a special meeting Thursday night to keep Bill Rosen as president of the Board of Directors.
Director Lauren Hanson was voted vice president, and general manager John McInnes was voted secretary. Director Jack Cunningham previously served as vice president.
Both Rosen and Hanson were elected to four-year terms in 2008 and serve as representatives for regional or state boards.
Rosen is the district’s representative for the Central Coast Water Authority, and Hanson serves as president of the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board and the Cachuma Conservation Release Board.
