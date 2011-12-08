Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Sixth-Graders Exchange Pen-Pal Letters With Students in Istanbul

Local students practice the art of letter writing while learning about life in Turkey

By Andrew Wooden for Marymount of Santa Barbara | December 8, 2011 | 1:41 p.m.

December is a month full of anticipation for children for many reasons, most of which have to do with the holidays.

Marymount sixth-grader Maija Ninness opens her pen pal letter from Istanbul.
Marymount sixth-grader Maija Ninness opens her pen pal letter from Istanbul. (Hilary Doubleday photo)

At Marymount of Santa Barbara, there is a new reason for anticipation this December. The excitement was palpable as sixth-grade English teacher Kate Burris passed out envelopes in various shapes and sizes to her students. The students giggled, exchanged excited looks and shook their envelopes. Some of the envelopes made jingling noises. Some were thick. Some thin.

The envelopes in the students’ hands had traveled a long distance to get to Santa Barbara. Inside each envelope was a letter from a sixth-grade student in Istanbul, Turkey. This fall, Marymount students participated in good old-fashioned letter writing to students at the Eyuboglu Egitim Kurumlari School in Istanbul.

“You would not believe how excited the kids were to both send and receive their letters,” Burris said. “In today’s high-tech world, old-fashioned letter writing is almost a lost art. The personal nature of these exchanged letters really resonated with the kids in both countries. When one of my students asked if he could email his Turkish pen pal, I told him, no! You will miss out on too much. Now he understands.”

Marymount sixth-graders take a mandatory computer class. This year they created videos about themselves and Marymount to send to their pen pals along with their letters. The effort they put into them was extraordinary. The response to the letters and videos in Istanbul was dramatic as measured by the response. Response videos and long, personal letters full of thoughtful questions about life in Santa Barbara and Turkish trinkets came flooding back.

The sixth graders learned about early November religious holidays in Turkey and about apartment living in Istanbul. They learned that the number of pets that Americans consider normal is extraordinary in Istanbul, and they exchanged favorite music and everyday details such as what they eat for breakfast on an average school morning.

“No one does anticipation like this age group,” said Burris, who in addition to teaching sixth-grade English also teaches an eighth-grade comparative religion course.

Burris came to Marymount after teaching middle school in Istanbul for three years. She and her former co-worker in Istanbul, Pennie Uguyrer, are working together to make the exchange a success. Originally from Houston, Texas, with bachelor’s degrees in Middle Eastern studies and history and a master’s degree in language education, Burris has quickly become a favorite of all the middle school students.

“Her classes are always exciting and creative,” seventh-grader Isabelle said. “She makes you think.”

Marymount students have many opportunities to interact with students from other countries. The school recently hosted a girl from Thailand whose home and school had been devastated by the flooding in Thailand. Later this month, Marymount will welcome four students from Brazil for an exchange.

“Santa Barbara is a wonderful place to grow up,” said Lyn Shirvanian, head of Marymount’s Middle School, “but it is important for kids to know about the world beyond Santa Barbara, too. Our visiting students and programs like the sixth-grade pen-pal exchange help accomplish this as well as provide a great experience for our visiting students. Marymount students are incredibly welcoming young ambassadors.”

— Andrew Wooden is the head of school for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

