Milpas Christmas Tree Lighting Set for Thursday

The second annual Milpas Christmas Tree Lighting event will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 8 at Trader Joe’s Plaza, at Milpas and Carpinteria streets.
The lighting is scheduled for 5 p.m., followed by caroling from 5 to 5:15 p.m. and a reception from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at Trader Joe’s.
Franklin Rockers, David Gonzalez and Juan Gonzales will provide entertainment.
For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.331.8476.
— Rose Aldana is a coordinator of the Milpas Christmas Tree Lighting.