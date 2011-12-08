Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:00 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Paul Suding: Home on the Market? Let the Sun Shine In

Go for light and bright to reflect one of Santa Barbara's best assets!

By Paul Suding, Noozhawk Columnist | December 8, 2011 | 7:47 p.m.

Why do people move to Santa Barbara? One of the main reasons shines in our skies most of the days of the year. And if you are trying to sell your home, one of the most important things you can do is let the light into your home in every possible way — so that the dream most potential buyers have of living in the bright sunshine can be fulfilled, right before their eyes as they tour your home.

How to do this? For one thing, open all the shades — and cut away shrubbery and tree branches that block the light.

Another underused technique is to remove any window screens that are not necessary on a day-to-day basis. Let as much sunshine into the house as possible. You will be surprised at the difference!

For another, paint the interior walls as light and bright a color as possible, so that they catch the sunshine and hold on to it. Another method to maximize light is with judicious placement of mirrors throughout the home.

Add to the psychological effect of the outdoors flowing indoors by placing lush houseplants in nearly every room, especially the first rooms that a homebuyer will see when entering the home.

And you can give Mother Nature an assist, too, by turning on virtually every light fixture and lamp in the house before a prospective buyer steps into the house. No, you don’t really live that way, but you can be sure that a homebuyer coming here out of the rains of Oregon or Washington will be moved and impressed.

Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.

