Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Recognizes Four Students for Scholastic Achievements

Honorees are Michael Winnewisser of Bishop Diego, Maria Lorenzano of San Marcos, Keeley Thompson of Santa Barbara High and Jennifer Otis of Dos Pueblos

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 recently honored four talented students for their high scholastic rankings as members of the California Scholarship Federation and the National Honor Society.

They all were recognized for their exceptional community service and leadership awards. They are top candidates for Elks National Foundation scholarships, with a total of 500 scholarships nationally totaling $2,296,000.

The four students were Michael Winnewisser of Bishop Garcia Diego High, Maria Lorenzano of San Marcos High, Keeley Thompson of Santa Barbara High and Jennifer Otis of Dos Pueblos High.

Winnewisser has a 4.3 GPA, was captain of the varsity football and volleyball teams, and is vice president of the Math Honors Society. He hopes to attend Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo or UC Davis and major in computer science.

Lorenzano also has a 4.3 GPA and completed a UCSB Research Mentorship Program. She is a finalist in national 2011 QuestBridge program and very active in AVID college prep program. She hopes to attend Northwestern University.

Thompson has a 4.3 GPA and is active in the VADA, Visual Arts Design Academy, where she co-founded the Silk Screening Club. She is also on the varsity water polo and swim teams, and she is a Junior Lifeguard.

Otis is an A student and is public relations commissioner at Dos Pueblos. A member of the Usherettes, she is also active in DP Youth for Direct Relief International and serves as a blood drive coordinator. She received the President’s Award for Educational Achievement and the Community Service Star Award. She hopes to attend Cal Poly SLO or the University of Oregon to become an elementary school teacher.

— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.