Business

Santa Barbara Gas Prices Down 11 Cents in a Week

Local motorists are paying less for the fifth consecutive week, but costs still remain above state and national averages

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | December 8, 2011

The average price of gasoline in Santa Barbara has dropped for the fifth consecutive week, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

A gallon of unleaded gas costs 11.8 cents less than this time last week as the average price dipped to $3.66 on Thursday, according to GasBuddy.com.

That’s 16.4 cents lower than this time last month, but 40.3 cents higher year-to-date. The average price of gas is $3.30 nationally and $3.60 statewide, while a barrel of crude oil is going for $100.59.

“We’re about 20 cents below where we were just before Thanksgiving, but prices have been so high — above $3.75 for most of the year — so there’s a little relief,” Auto Club spokeswoman Marie Montgomery said. “Prices do tend to drop through the end of the year; however, having said that we’ve had some increases in December in recent years.”

Santa Barbara drivers can find the cheapest gasoline at the ARCO stations at 3618 State St., 1935 State St. and 1116 Casitas Pass Road at $3.49. The next cheapest stations are the 76 at 4401 Calle Real at $3.49, the 76 at 2837 De la Vina St. at $3.55, the USA Gasoline station at 636 W. Carrillo St. at $3.55, Conserv Fuel at 150 S. La Cumbre Road at $3.55, and the Thrifty stations at 4069 State St. and 231 N. Milpas St. at $3.55.

Motorists can find the least expensive diesel fuel at the Shell at 5097 Hollister Ave. at $4.09.

The most expensive stations are the Mobil at 49 Glen Annie Road and the Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave. at $4.19.

“When gas prices fall, there tends to be a greater difference between the lowest and highest prices in most cities, so it really benefits consumers to shop around for gas prices,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

