Investigators Release Surveillance Video of Attack on Isla Vista Foot Patrol Office

FBI offers $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the firebombing case

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, working with the FBI, has released part of a surveillance video that recorded the recent firebombing attacks on the Isla Vista Foot Patrol office.

In addition, the FBI has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the attack.

The video shows a darkened suspect as the person hurls two “Molotov cocktails” at the sheriff’s station, 6504 Trigo Road, about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The firebombs did not injure anyone, but they did cause minor damage to the outside of the Foot Patrol office and to a patrol car parked in front of the building.

A witness reported seeing a lone person, dressed in all black, throw both incendiary devices before running south away from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information helpful to the investigation is asked to call either the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100, the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171 or the FBI at 805.642.3995.

