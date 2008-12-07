Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Basketball: Vaqueros Top Cerritos for Fifth Place, 72-58

Randall scores 24; Bealer named all-tourney at Sequoias.

By Dave Loveton | December 7, 2008 | 6:37 p.m.

SBCC coach Sandrine Krul talked about balance before Sunday’s fifth-place final at the Sequoias Tournament and that’s exactly what the Vaqueros got in a 72-58 women’s basketball victory over Cerritos.

Katie Randall led the way for the 20th-ranked Vaqueros (9-4) with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four 3-pointers. Nikki Graham added 10 points, Imelda Bealer and Bailey Huff had eight and Josey Piercey tallied six.

“It’s all about balance,” said Krul, whose team led 37-33 at the half. “Every time we have balanced scoring, we score in the 70s.”

Bealer played solid defense for four-straight days and earned all-tourney recognition. The 5-6 freshman had eight points, six steals and five assists Sunday. The Vaqueros went 3-1 in the prestigious 16-team tourney that featured six teams ranked in the state top 20.

SBCC was leading by five with five minutes to play when Bealer made three-straight steals with one leading to a 3-pointer by Randall.

The Vaqueros will play in the Moorpark Classic on Friday, taking on L.A. Valley at 2 p.m.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 