Basketball: Vaqueros Top Cerritos for Fifth Place, 72-58

SBCC coach Sandrine Krul talked about balance before Sunday’s fifth-place final at the Sequoias Tournament and that’s exactly what the Vaqueros got in a 72-58 women’s basketball victory over Cerritos.

Katie Randall led the way for the 20th-ranked Vaqueros (9-4) with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four 3-pointers. Nikki Graham added 10 points, Imelda Bealer and Bailey Huff had eight and Josey Piercey tallied six.

“It’s all about balance,” said Krul, whose team led 37-33 at the half. “Every time we have balanced scoring, we score in the 70s.”

Bealer played solid defense for four-straight days and earned all-tourney recognition. The 5-6 freshman had eight points, six steals and five assists Sunday. The Vaqueros went 3-1 in the prestigious 16-team tourney that featured six teams ranked in the state top 20.

SBCC was leading by five with five minutes to play when Bealer made three-straight steals with one leading to a 3-pointer by Randall.

The Vaqueros will play in the Moorpark Classic on Friday, taking on L.A. Valley at 2 p.m.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.