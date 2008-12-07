Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:20 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Bishop High’s Jewish Culture Club Is a Hero with a Goat Purchase

The Heifer International contribution is the result of a campus-wide fund drive.

By Debbie Herrera | December 7, 2008 | 10:42 p.m.

Bishop Diego High's Jewish Culture Club members, from left, Jenny Ortiz, moderator Lynette Patters, Mary Breen, Nicole Kohansamed and Samara Geiger-Higgins helped purchase a goat for Heifer International.
Bishop Diego High's Jewish Culture Club members, from left, Jenny Ortiz, moderator Lynette Patters, Mary Breen, Nicole Kohansamed and Samara Geiger-Higgins helped purchase a goat for Heifer International.

The Jewish Culture Club of Bishop Diego High recently purchased a goat through Heifer International with proceeds from a campus fund-raising drive. A goat given to a poverty-stricken family in Albania or Rwanda, for example, will provide milk, cheese and even manure to enrich the fields. In this way, families move toward self-reliance.

As a worldwide organization serving 28 states and 53 countries, Heifer International places livestock with needy families. Through 800 projects in more than 50 countries, donors are “Ending Hunger, Caring for the Earth.” This is the second time that Bishop’s Jewish Culture Club, which includes students of all faiths, has raised funds for the organization and is pleased to be able to help people help themselves.

One goal of students at Bishop is to take responsibility for improving the quality of life for others. Bishop Garcia Diego High, 4000 La Colina Road, is an independent Catholic coeducational school that welcomes students of all faiths and provides them with the spiritual, personal and intellectual knowledge to meet the enduring challenge of realizing their God-given potential in a multicultural society.

Debbie Herrera is Bishop Diego High’s admissions director.

