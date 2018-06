Gauchos Give Back With ‘Holiday SWishes and Baskets of Fun’

Working with the Page Youth Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara and Goleta, the teams will identify 50 children who will be given $100 shopping sprees at Kmart in Goleta. On Monday, the youths who have been selected will be accompanied by Gaucho basketball players as they spend their money.“This is a great opportunity for our basketball programs to give back to a community that gives so much to us,” UCSB men’s coach Bob Williams said. “Anytime we have the chance to positively affect the lives of kids, we need to.”In addition to the $100 shopping sprees, each child and their families will be offered tickets to the Jan. 2 women’s basketball game against Long Beach State and the Jan. 10 men’s basketball game against Cal State Fullerton

The UCSB men’s and women’s basketball teams will provide 50 local underprivileged children with “Holiday SWishes and Baskets of Fun” shopping sprees as part of the “Gauchos Give” community outreach program.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >