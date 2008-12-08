Gauchos Give Back With ‘Holiday SWishes and Baskets of Fun’

The UCSB men’s and women’s basketball teams will provide 50 local underprivileged children with “Holiday SWishes and Baskets of Fun” shopping sprees as part of the “Gauchos Give” community outreach program.
“This is a great opportunity for our basketball programs to give back to a community that gives so much to us,” UCSB men’s coach Bob Williams said. “Anytime we have the chance to positively affect the lives of kids, we need to.”
In addition to the $100 shopping sprees, each child and their families will be offered tickets to the Jan. 2 women’s basketball game against Long Beach State and the Jan. 10 men’s basketball game against Cal State Fullerton.
Bill Mahoney is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.