Offshore Platform Leaks 1,134 Gallons of Oil; Cleanup Under Way

Echoes of the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill resounded over the weekend as a finger-sized hole was discovered at a pump in Platform A, six miles off the Carpinteria coast.

According to the California Department of Fish & Game‘s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, 1,134 gallons, or 27 barrels, of crude oil were released into the water. DCOR (formerly Dos Cuadras Offshore Resources) LLC, the operator of the platform, which was the site of the historic 1969 spill, reportedly notified regulators at 8 a.m. Sunday after noticing an oil sheen in the water around the platform.

The Ventura-based company’s initial estimate of the spill was 30 gallons of high-gravity crude oil. After further inspection, its estimate rose to 27 barrels. The company reports that 21 barrels have been recovered with skimmers by its oil spill response organization, Clean Seas . The leak has been stopped, and a 1.5-mile sheen southeast of the platform is being monitored

DCOR, Fish & Game’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response and the U.S. Coast Guard are jointly managing the cleanup and recovery efforts.

OSPR has deployed its field response team — an environmental scientist, a warden and an oil spill prevention specialist. The Oiled Wildlife Care Network has activated two search and recovery teams to conduct wildlife reconnaissance. OSPR conducted an overflight of the affected area at 10 a.m. Monday.

No case of oiled wildlife has been found, and the spill is expected to be contained before it reaches shore.

“While I’m glad that much of this spill appears to be cleaned up, it was another all too common occurrence that seems an almost inevitable part of drilling for oil,” Rep. Lois Capps said. “Here on the South and Central Coast, we know firsthand that drilling for oil in sensitive coastal regions is just too risky.”

“I’m really glad for the technology we have now and the quick response,” newly elected Carpinteria Councilwoman Kathleen Reddington said. “I think that’s very important when dealing with these kinds of things. However, I do believe that oil production on any coast, especially our coast, is a sensitive issue and that as we move into alternative energy, I would hope that we could lessen the production of oil and in that way, lessen the likelihood of these kinds of accidents.”

To report sightings of oiled wildlife, call 877.UCD.OWCN (877.823.6926).

Write to [email protected]