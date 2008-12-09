Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:07 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Soccer: Dos Pueblos JV Girls Headed for Tiebreaker

The team wins one, ties one in the Buena Tournament, and will play Saturday to determine its seeding.

By Kymberly Williams-Evans | December 9, 2008 | 12:19 a.m.

Dos Pueblos girls’ soccer debuted nicely opening day of the well-known and always challenging Buena Tournament.

Coached by first-year coach and Dos Pueblos physics teacher Kristen Turner, the JV girls started off tentatively on the front line, but with dynamism in back. Sweeper Amber Altavilla zipped past all opponents to deny balls, shut down shots on the goal and clear balls from the defensive area aided by Danielle Zola’s control and smart distribution on the flank.

Center midfielder Sarah Krashefski showed her stylish and famous footwork, ball handling and speed by breaking up plays, setting up passes and shots, and setting a work rate standard for her teammates to live up to. They responded by tying their first game against an aggressive, fast and determined team from Newbury Park 0-0.

By their second game against Rio Mesa, the girls were ready to win outright.

Forward Jordan Roberts popped two goals in after being served well by her teammates. Overall, the Dos Pueblos JV team played more as a unit, using width and holding the middle of the field more effectively than earlier in the day.

Amber Altavilla continued her stellar play as sweeper, stopper Debbie Arreola stepped up her game, hurtling out of nowhere time and time again to win balls and send options up to the forwards. Rio Mesa found the back of the net, but Dos Pueblos held onto its lead and won the game 2-1.

Dos Pueblos faces penalty kicks to break a seeding tie on Saturday. If they win the shootout, they earn the second-seed spot.

If goalkeeper Chloe Kroes continues to dive and smother the ball the way she did this weekend, the team is in good position to win the tiebreaker and move on.

Kymberly Williams-Evans is head coach of the Dos Pueblos JV girls’ soccer team.

