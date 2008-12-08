Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:13 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

‘Spoon River Anthology’ Returns for Benefit Performances

The play's run is extended to help Angels Bearing Gifts and the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County.

By Ed Giron | December 8, 2008 | 2:44 p.m.

A special return engagement of Spoon River Anthology will benefit Angels Bearing Gifts and the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County.

Ticket sales on Dec. 15 will benefit Angels Bearing Gifts, whose “angels” make the holidays and special occasions happier for those with developmental disabilities. The more than 170 of the developmentally disabled of Santa Barbara have the staff and volunteers of Angels Bearing Gifts to identify their wishes for holiday gifts and visit them with special presents. This organization needs community awareness and support. Tickets are $25.

Dec. 17 includes special general admission rates and a discount to students and seniors to $17 per ticket.

On Dec. 18, proceeds will benefit the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County, which has given the community free legal services for nearly 50 years. The foundation provides access to the justice system for those at or below poverty level, for the victims of domestic violence and elder abuse, for seniors on fixed incomes and for those with disabilities or language barriers.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County,” actor Morgan Freeman said recently.

To help support Legal Aid and increase awareness of its services, the cast of Spoon River Anthology is offering a benefit performance at 8 p.m. Dec.18 at Center Stage Theater.

Spoon River’s cast is thrilled to be able to perform this show again, especially for these organizations. After a recent run at Victoria Hall, the play now can be seen in a new light in the more intimate setting of the Center Stage Theater.

Six actors portray about 100 characters — the inhabitants of the Spoon River Cemetery — who awake to tell their haunting stories in words and music.

Edgar Lee Masters’ work was published in 1915, at a time when the country was also divided, and Masters explored the ideal America and what it had become and tried to reconcile the two. The piece is as relevant today as when it was first introduced to U.S. readers.

Directed by Ed Giron (who recently directed The Persians at Victoria Hall) and with musical direction by Bill Waxman, both of whom are in the cast, Spoon River Anthology also features Stephanie Sivers, Leslie Story, Deborah Helm and Jerry Oshinsky. The play reunites Waxman, Oshinsky and Giron, who performed in a collaborative production with Santa Barbara City College of Twelve Angry Men at Center Stage Theater.

Tickets are available by clicking here, by calling 805.963.0408 or at the Center Stage box office. General admission is $25.

Ed Giron is director of Spoon River Anthology.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 