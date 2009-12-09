Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:27 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Bill Rosen Elected President of GWD Board of Directors

He has taken the lead in restructuring the board's operations to make them more transparent

By John McInnes | December 9, 2009 | 11:59 p.m.

Bill Rosen was elected Tuesday as president of the board of directors of the Goleta Water District for 2010.

Rosen, elected to the board in 2008, is serving a four-year term through 2012.

He said he is “gratified by the confidence shown in him by his colleagues on the board and hopes that the coming year would be a fulfilling experience for the board and the district.”

Rosen moved to the Santa Barbara area in 2003 and brings experience and knowledge to the position having spent more than 30 years serving and advising governments in New York. He is a retired attorney. He was county counsel for more than 15 years and provided legal advice to local governments and school districts in all aspects of government operations.

During the past year, Rosen undertook the restructuring of the board of directors’ operations by submitting legislation to make the board operations more open and apparent. “The board needed a process to make its actions more understandable and comprehensible to the public,” he said.

Several aspects of board actions have been modified from its committee structure, contracting policy to the manner in which it publishes the results of its meetings.

“Water is the most vital resource in this community, and how the district manages and charges for water must be understandable to the public,” Rosen said.

The district is in the process of developing a groundwater management plan and will revise its urban water management plan during the coming year.

— John McInnes is general manager of the Goleta Water District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 