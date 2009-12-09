BPW Employees Spend a Day Volunteering at Unity Shoppe

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP dedicated a day to volunteer Tuesday at the Unity Shoppe.

The Unity Shoppe sees its busiest time of year around the holiday season, and BPW wanted to lend a helping hand.

BPW partners and team members assisted Unity Shoppe staff members by stocking shelves, sorting canned goods, wrapping gifts and organizing food and clothing contributions donated by the community. About 30 employees took part in one or more of the three volunteer shifts throughout the day.

“As a good corporate citizen, BPW believes it is important to give back and make a difference in the community in which we work and live,” managing partner Scott Hadley said. “I feel so fortunate to be able to directly participate and contribute, along with our team of community-minded professionals, to an organization that gives so much to our neighbors in need.”

Employees also participated in an educational tour and reception at the Unity Shoppe on Tuesday after normal business hours. Unity Shoppe Executive Director Tom Reed and Public Relations Director Pat Hitchcock provided a behind-the-scenes tour of the gift shoppe, grocery store and receiving area and shared stories of how the organization has helped so many families, children and seniors through its year-round efforts.

“It is a huge encouragement for the staff at the Unity Shoppe when the employees from a local business take the time to come for a complete tour of our operation, and then get excited enough about it to not only support the effort financially, but to actually volunteer their time as well,” Reed said. “The great friends at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf have set up ‘BPW Day at Unity’ to help us provide food, warm clothing and toys for approximately 3,000 families this holiday season.”

Giving time is not the only way BPW is showing support of the Unity Shoppe this year. BPW will present a check to the Unity Shoppe at its 23rd annual Unity Telethon on Saturday. Team members also will volunteer at the phone bank during telethon hours.

“I have worked with BPW for three years, and it still amazes me the amount of goodwill we provide to the community,” said Kim Cowles, director of human resources. “I truly appreciate being part of such a passionate, philanthropic group of people.”

— Bonnie Zappacosta represents Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.