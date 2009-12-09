Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:35 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

First United Methodist Church Stages Living Nativity

The public is invited to visit the re-creation Dec. 21-23

By Suzanne McAdams | December 9, 2009 | 6:03 p.m.

First United Methodist Church is again providing a beautiful seasonal gift to the community by staging a re-creation of the Holy Night for three nights just before Christmas.

The community is invited to visit the living nativity from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23. Warm cider and goodies will be served, and free tours of the historic sanctuary also will be available.

Under a redwood tree and adjacent to the church, a grassy area is transformed into a humble wooden stable, complete with a serene Mary, Joseph and tiny baby Jesus asleep in the manger. Three majestic kings stand by with their gifts to the Holy Child, attentive angels appear nearby and lowly shepherds tend to their flocks. It is a silent and beautiful scene to behold.

For 20 years, the congregation has joined together to bring this free event to the neighborhood and community. Members don attire to reflect the royalty of kings, the simplicity of peasants and the glory of angels. But no Living Nativity would be complete without animals, and this tradition has been upheld with camels, sheep, a donkey and occasional chickens provided by the Giddy Up Ranch in Acton that, among other services, rents out exotic animals for many clients in Southern California.

Owner Marie Grouand delivers her animals, and she even dresses up as a shepherd to tend to her flock during the event. Last year, a baby camel made his “stage debut” and was quite a hit.

First United Methodist Church is located at 305 E. Anapamu St. Parking is available behind the church, with the parking entrance off Garden Street.

For more information, click here or call 805.963.3579.

— Suzanne McAdams represents First United Methodist Church.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 